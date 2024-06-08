GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven houses damaged in rain-related incidents in Udupi district

South West Monsoon covers entire Karnataka, says Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre quoting IMD

Published - June 08, 2024 10:40 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
​Commuters drive vehicles along a busy road during rainfall in ​Mangaluru on Saturday.

​Commuters drive vehicles along a busy road during rainfall in ​Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Monsoons lash​ in ​Mangaluru on Saturday.

Monsoons lash​ in ​Mangaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

MANGALURU

A total of seven houses were damaged in rain related incidents in Udupi district on Friday.

According to Udupi district administration, two houses were damaged in Belle and Moodabettu villages in Kaup taluk and a house at Yadtadi village in Brahmavara taluk and another house at Miyar vilalge in Karkala taluk were damaged in tree fall. Another house was damaged by lightning at Kamalashile village in Kundapura taluk. A house in Nitte village in Karkala taluk and another one in Kundapura taluk also were damaged by the rains.

The total loss to properties has been estimated to be ₹2.20 lakh.

Udupi district recorded 47.3 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Saturday.

Monsoon covers Karnataka

According to Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre, the second highest rainfall of 145 mm in Karnataka during the period was recorded at Paduvari, Byndoor taluk, Udupi district.

The highest rainfall of 252.5 mm in the State was recorded at Hanehalli, Kumta Taluk in Uttara Kannada.

The three coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada recorded 44 mm rainfall during the period against the normal rainfall of 23 mm for the period.

The KSNDMC, quoting the India Meteorological Department (IMD), said that South West Monsoon, by advancing further, had covered the entire State of Karnataka on Saturday.

Rainfall forecast

According to the rainfall forecast till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday, widespread very light to moderate rains are likely over the coastal districts. Isolated to scattered heavy to very heavy rains are very likely over the coastal districts.

The IMD said that squally weather with wind speed reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph was likely to prevail over the coastal belt till June 11. Hence, fishermen were advised not to venture into sea during this period, it said.

Meanwhile, Mangaluru city recorded moderate to heavy rainfall on the day.

