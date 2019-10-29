Seven from DK and Udupi chosen for Rajyotsava award

Six eminent personalities from undivided Dakshina Kannada — agriculturist B.K. Deva Rao and Yakshagana artiste Shridhar Bhandary from Dakshina Kannada, artist U. Ramesh Rao, GulfKannadiga.com founder B.G. Mohandas, ophthalmologist K. Krishnaprasad, hotelier K. Prakash Shetty and weightlifter Vishwanatha Bhaskar Ganiga from Udupi district, are among the 64 chosen for this year’s Karnataka Rajyotsava Award.

Kannada and Culture Minister C.T. Ravi announced the names of 64 personalities chosen for the award on Monday at Chikkamagaluru.

Deva Rao

B.K. Deva Rao, has dedicated five acres of land for paddy seed preservation at Mittabagilu village in Belthangady taluk. He is preserving over 154 varieties of paddy at present and is among a handful in India who have undertaken conservation on such a large scale.

Mr. Rao has created 42 small plots to cultivate and preserve paddy varieties without using any chemical manure and sprays.

Shridhar Bhandary

Born in 1945, Shridhar Bhandary inherited Yakshagana legacy from his grandfather. He learnt the basics from his father Sheenappa Bhandary and later from Kuriya Vittala Shastri, Hosahitlu Malinga Bhatta and others. Mr. Bhandary also learnt Bharatanatyam from late Kudkadi Vishwanatha Rai.

Entering the stage in 1960, he was a part of Subrahmanya mela and Ballambettu mela.

Besides performing across India, Mr. Bhandary exhibited his talent abroad too.

Ramesh Rao

Born in Udupi in 1948 among the family of artists to Ramakrishna Rao and Seethabai, Ramesh Rao was inspired by his father, an art teacher at the then Board High School, Udupi.

His elder brother Bhaskar Rao is a well-known painter.

Having won many awards, Mr. Rao founded Artists’ Forum, a group of art professionals in Karnataka and Drishya School of Arts in Udupi.

Mohandas

A senior pharmacy consultant, B.G. Mohandas initially worked with KMC Hospital, Manipal, VSL Hospital, Bhadravati, and then as assistant professor with College of Pharmacy, Manipal, before moving to the Gulf in the 1980’s.

Working with the healthcare industry in the UAE, he brought together Kannadigas in the Gulf through Dubai Kannada Sangha and founded GulfKannadiga.com.

Krishnaprasad

Dr. Krishnaprasad, founder medical director of Prasad Netralaya, Udupi, with branches at many other places, did his graduate and postgraduate medical studies at Davanagere. He also taught ophthalmology in some medical colleges. Prasad Netralaya is the only super-specialty eye hospital in Tier 2 cities (Udupi and Mangaluru) with a state-of-the-art operation theatre.

Prakash Shetty

From Udupi district, K. Prakash Shetty ventured into the hospitality industry by opening ‘Banjara The Restaurant’ in Bengaluru.

He is also the chairman of MRG Hospitality and Infrastructure, Goldfinch boutique chain of hotels in Bengaluru, Mangaluru and other parts of the country, and also is into resorts, education and infrastructure.

Vishwanatha Ganiga

Born in 1991 at Balikere village in Kundapura taluk, Mr. Ganiga graduated from Bhandarkar’s College, Kundapura. He developed a penchant for weightlifting in college and was encouraged by his trainer Prashanth Shettigar. He has won several gold, silver and bronze medals in national and international events including the two gold and two silver medals at the Commonwealth Benchpress Powerlifting Championship recently.