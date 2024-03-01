GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Seven from Bhatkal arrested holding for fishermen as hostage

March 01, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Malpe police arrested seven persons from Bhatkal for allegedly keeping seven fishermen from Malpe as hostages and robbing them of fish and other material.

The police gave names of the arrested persons as Subramannya Karvi, Raghavendra Karvi, Harish Narayana Karvi, Nagesh Narayana, Gopal Madav, Santhosh Devayya, and Lakshman.

According to a complaint filed with the Malpe police by Chetan Saliyan, seven fishermen sailed out in Lailan fishing boat from Malpe to the deep sea for fishing on February 19. While returning early on February 27, their fishing net fell on a fan of the boat and the engine stopped working. Then a group of about 25 persons came in another boat and tugged the immobile boat to the Bhatkal fishing harbour. The group held the seven persons hostage and stole ₹8 lakh worth of fish and 7,500 litres of diesel from the boat, said the complaint.

The police went to Bhatkal on February 27 and rescued the seven fishermen. The police seized the stolen fish and diesel.

