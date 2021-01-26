Seven fishermen rescued near Karwar

Coastal Security Police (CSP) personnel rescued seven fishermen who were in distress in the sea near the Karwar Light House on Sunday night. According to a press release from CSP Superintendent of Police R. Chetan, the Coastal Security Police Station in Karwar received a message from the crew of fishing boat Siri Souparnika that water was entering the boat and they need help. The Coastal Security Police Inspector and other staff members rushed to the spot in two boats and rescued the seven fishermen.
The rescued fishermen are Harish Manjunath Pujar (35), Hanumanth Lingayya Moger (36), Ramesh Manjunath Moger (28), all from Murdeshwar, Mohan Subba Moger (37) from Alvekodi of Bhatkal, Appayya Shaniyar Moger (30) from Mavinkurve of Bhatkal, Gouradas Kesub (40) from West Bengal and Amiya S. Mallik (42) from Odisha.
