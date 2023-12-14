ADVERTISEMENT

Seven festivals coinciding with Alva’s Virasat inaugurated

December 14, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Scouts and Guides chief commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia speaking after inaugurating the seven festivals as part of the four-day Alva’s Virasat at Moodbidri near Mangaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seven different festivals, including agriculture, food, handicrafts, art, flower and fruits, artifacts, and scouts and guides adventure activities were inaugurated as part of the four-day Alva’s Virasat on Thursday at Moodbidri.

Speaking after inaugurating the festivals, Karnataka Scouts and Guides chief commissioner P.G.R. Sindhia said Alva’s Education Foundation that moulds the future of thousands of students was also touching the hearts of thousands of people through these festivals associated with ‘Virasat’.

Mr. Sindhia said Virasat had become a household name across Karnataka while foundation chairman M. Mohan Alva has become an undisputed leader in educational, cultural, and sports fields. Mr. Alva brought laurels to the country by hosting the Scouts and Guides Jamboori, he recalled.

Moodbidri Jain Mutt seer Charukeerthi Bhattaraka Panditacharyavarya Swami said the agriculture mela could encourage farmers to escalate their activities when they get good prices for produce.

In his introductory address, Mr. Alva said ‘Virasat’ that had a small beginning from the Samaja Mandira in Moodbidri, has now spread with people from across the State waiting for the cultural extravaganza. The Alva’s was building and connecting minds through the seven festivals.

Sri Kshetra Dharmasthala Rural Development Project, Moodbidri MCS Society, farmers’ organisations, forest, horticulture, and agriculture departments have joined hands for the festivals.

CONNECT WITH US