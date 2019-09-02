Seven engineering studentsarrested; ganja seized

The Ullal Police have arrested seven engineering students, all from Kerala, on the charge of being in possession of ganja and selling the contraband substance near medical and other colleges in the city.

They have seized 1.103 kg of ganja from them.

The students were arrested from Chembugudde in Permannur village under Ullal Police Station limits on Saturday, according to Police Commissioner P.S. Harsha.

The names of the arrested persons were given as Mohammed Sinan P. (21) from Kokkallur, Kozhikode; Hafeez Ameen (21) from Kundaliyur, Thrissur; Zuhair K.P. (21) from Nellunni Mattannur, Kannur; Adarsh (20) from Ramanattukara, Kozhikode; Mohammed Nihal R.K. (20) from Chungam Thamarassery, Kozhikode; Bishrul Hafi (20) from Mattancherry, Kozhikode, and Zakir Ali (22) from Narikkuni, Kozhikode.

The ganja seized was valued at ₹ 41,000. In addition, a motorcycle, six mobile phones and ₹ 460 in cash were seized from them, the Police Commissioner said in a press release here on Sunday.

A case has been registered against them in the Ullal Police Station under the NDPS Act, he said.

Mr. Harsha said that the police from the Economic and Narcotics Crime Police Station under the Police Commissionerate have begun creating awareness in schools against drug abuse.