Seven COVID-19 deaths in twin districts

MANGALURU

06 February 2022 21:13 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported five COVID-19 deaths and 163 new cases on Sunday. With 366 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,969. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 2.64%.

Of the five deaths, two are from Bantwal taluk and one each from Mangaluru, Puttur and Sullia. All the deaths are because of co-morbidity and the patients were hospitalised for more than 72 hours. A fine of ₹1.14 crore has been collected so far in 95,151 cases of norms violation.

With 3,139 people getting the vaccine on Sunday, the total number of vaccinated people in Dakshina Kannada reached 33.22 lakh. Of these, 17.86 lakh have taken the first dose and 14.99 lakh their second. As many as 36,957 people have taken the precautionary dose.

In Udupi district, two COVID-19 patients died and 175 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 125 patients are symptomatic, while 50 are asymptomatic. With 378 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,963. TPR was put at 7.4%.

There are 53 patients in the general ward, 23 in the high dependency unit, 19 in ICU without ventilators and seven in ICU with ventilators in Udupi district. There are 42 active containment zones. A fine of ₹60.94 lakh has been collected so far in 55,123 cases of norms violation.

As many as 19.59 lakh people have been vaccinated in Udupi district of which 10.35 lakh have taken their first dose, 8.91 lakh their second and 32,944 people have taken the precautionary dose.