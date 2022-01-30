Seven COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

30 January 2022 23:24 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported seven COVID-19 deaths and 419 new cases on Sunday. With 791 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,413. Test positivity rate (TPR) was put at 5.47%.

With 12,755 people getting vaccinated, the total number in Dakshina Kannada has reached 32.04 lakh. Of these, 17.38 lakh have taken their first dose and 14.36 lakh their second. As many as 30,928 people have taken the precautionary dose so far.

In Udupi district, 441 new cases were reported of which 206 patients are symptomatic and 235 asymptomatic. With 1,108 patients discharged, the number of active cases stood at 4,975. TPR was put at 13.51%.

As many as 10.09 lakh people have taken their first dose, 8.53 lakh their second and 24,164 people have taken precautionary dose so far in Udupi district.