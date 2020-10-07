Seven COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU

07 October 2020 01:33 IST

Dakshina Kannada reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 and co-morbidities on Tuesday. With this, the toll has reached 581 in the district.

The district reported 272 new COVID-19 positive cases. The number of active cases in the district stands at 5,462. In all, 382 patients were discharged after treatment.

The government has collected ₹ 6,58,385 as fine in 5,345 cases filed against people for not wearing face masks so far in the district, a press release said.

