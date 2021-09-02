Seven COVID-19 deaths in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi

Dakshina Kannada reported five COVID-19 deaths and 191 new cases on Wednesday. Of the deceased, four are from Mangaluru taluk and one from Bantwal taluk. Three died more than 72 hours after admission and one each died within 72 hours and 48 hours after admission to hospital, respectively. With 278 discharged, the number of active cases stood at 2,230. The test positivity rate was put at 2%. A fine of ₹1,04,84,020 has so far been collected in 86,287 cases of norms violation.

Udupi district reported two deaths and 91 new cases. Of the new cases, 55 are from Udupi taluk, 21 from Kundapur taluk and 15 from Karkala taluk. As many as 67 are in home isolation, while 24 are in government health facilities. With 171 discharged, the number of active cases stood at 1,432. There are two cases of mucormycosis. A fine of ₹54,85,070 has so far been collected in 49,023 cases of norms violation.

With 49,040 vaccinated on Wednesday, the total number of people vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada is 16,43,520 of which 12,43,603 have received their first dose and 3,99,917 their second. In Udupi district, 27,041 have received the vaccine taking the total number to 10,73,998. Of these, 7,81,862 have received their first dose, while 2,92,136 have received their second.