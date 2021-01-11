Seven CNG stations to become functional in a week

MANGALURU

11 January 2021 20:42 IST

Gail Gas has also received 47,000 bookings for domestic piped natural gas supply in city

Petrol-fired motor vehicles in Mangaluru can go green soon as Gail Gas Ltd., a subsidiary of GAIL India Ltd., will be commissioning at least seven Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations within a week in different corners of the city.

By this financial year-end, the company plans to open at least 15 CNG stations in Dakshina Kannada, according to Gail Gas General Manager Villin Zunke. The company has set a total target of establishing 100 CNG stations across Dakshina Kannada in eight years.

Apparatus for seven CNG stations have already been installed at seven petrol pumps being operated by public sector oil marketing companies and they are undergoing testing and validation by the authorities concerned. They are: IOCL Kulur, HPCL Hosabettu, IOCL Haleyangadi, HPCL Mulki, HPCL Kavoor and one each IOCL and HPCL in Adyar.

Advertising

Advertising

The company would encourage eligible individuals to open new CNG dealership in the district who can provide land for the station. Gail Gas would provide the apparatus while the dealer has to manage day-to-day operation of the station.

This became possible with the Kochi-Koottanad-Mangaluru liquefied natural gas (LNG) pipeline being commissioned and later dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 5. The areas were closer to LNG receiving stations at Mangalore Chemicals and Fertilizers and at Arkula where distribution pipe laying work is in progress.

Domestic supply

The government has also given a target of providing 3.5 lakh piped natural gas (PNG) connections to households and commercial establishments in Dakshina Kannada district in eight years. The initial concentration would be to cover Mangaluru taluk followed by other taluks, Mr. Zunke said.

Agencies empanelled by Gail Gas have already booked 47,000 connections, while 4,300 connections were already given in different parts of the city. As many as 50 out of the 60 wards in Mangaluru City Corporation limits are being covered. LNG would begin flowing to kitchens in households once distribution pipeline work is completed.

Consumers will be issued bi-monthly bills with meter readers visiting each meter location. Remote reading of meters is being explored, Mr. Zunke told The Hindu.

The Koch-Mangaluru LNG pipeline will, in all, facilitate 21 lakh PNG connections in cities en route, the Prime Minister had announced.