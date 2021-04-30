Seven arrested in two assault cases

MANGALURU

30 April 2021 23:31 IST

The Central Crime Branch arrested seven persons said to be involved in two grievous assault cases reported in November 2020.

The police gave the names of the accused as Abdul Jabbar, Nazeer Ahmed, Bilal Moiuddin, Ibrahim Shakir, Mohammed Nihal, Abbas Afwan and Mohammed Atim Isham.

The accused were arrested in connection with the assault on Abdul Aziz in Kandavara in Bajpe Police limits on November 15. A week later, Aziz’s son-in-law Noushad was assaulted outside Unity Hospital in the city when he came to meet Aziz who was undergoing treatment there. The two assaults were carried out with an aim to force Mr. Aziz’s nephew Makdum to repay money to the accused.

The police said that Makdum had to return close to ₹1crore to Nizamuddin, who is based abroad. As he failed to get his money back, Nizamuddin contacted Abdul Jabbar, who used “Rowdy” Tallat to get in touch with Basat and Safwan Hussain, who are also based abroad. Basat and Safwan Hussain sent their associates to assault Mr. Aziz.

Noushad was mistaken to be Makdum and assaulted outside Unity Hospital, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Hariram Shankar said that efforts are on to trace “Rowdy” Tallat. A look-out circular has been issued against Nizamuddin, Basat and Safwan Hussain.

Investigation revealed the involvement of these absconding accused persons in many instances of extortion while settling financial disputes, he said.

Safwan was wanted in 26 criminal cases, including a murder case registered in Surathkal Police Station. Basat was wanted in five criminal cases and Nizamuddin was wanted in a case of assault registered in Panambur Police Station.

Abdul Jabbar was involved in a double murder case registered in Bantwal Rural Police Station in 2017 and six cases of assault. Accused Ibrahim Shakir was involved in a murder attempt against a policeman in Mangaluru East Police limits in 2020.

Lauding the work of the Central Crime Branch team, Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar announced a reward of ₹10,000.