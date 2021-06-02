Seven arrested for ransacking house

MANGALURU

02 June 2021 19:45 IST

The Kankanandy Town Police have arrested seven persons said to be involved in ransacking a house in Shakti Nagar here and assaulting residents on Tuesday night.

The police gave names of the arrested persons as Ranjith (28), Avinash (23), Prajwal (24), Deekshit (21), Hemanth (19), Dhanush (19) and Yatiraj (23).

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Wednesday that Hemanth had misbehaved with a girl and parents and brothers of the latter called the former and asked him not to harass the girl.

Angered over the phone call, Hemanth took his friends, who are involved in several criminal cases, to the house of the girl and ransacked it. They also assaulted the girl’s parents and her brothers with sharp weapons.

The Kankanady Police have registered a case under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 147 and 148 (rioting), 143 (unlawful assembly), 448 (house trespass), 504 (intentional insult with an intent to provoke breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code, Sections 4 and 25(B)(b) of the Arms Act and under 51 (b) of National Disaster Management Act.

Mr. Kumar said that Ranjith was involved in 10 criminal cases, while Abhilash and Prajwal are accused in two criminal cases each. Deekshit is an accused in three criminal cases.

Liqour seized

The Belthagady Police on Tuesday arrested Bhoja Poojary of Gardady village of Belthangady taluk for illegally keeping liquor in his house. The police seized 58.68 litres of liquor worth ₹42,000, 82.53 litres of beer and ₹14,125 in cash.