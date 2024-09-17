‘Seva Saptaha’: Blood donation camp held in Dakshina Kannada

The Dakashina Kannada District BJP Yuva Morcha held ‘Blood donation camp’ at the party office to mark the start of a host of social programmes being held as part of the week-long ‘Seva Saptaha’ programme for celebrating the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Among the early donors at the camp included MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta. District BJP Yuva Morcha president Nandan Mallya, several BJP councillors, and BJP activists donated blood. The blood bank of a private hospital in Kuntikana collected the blood. A part of the whole blood was used by the blood bank to derive components namely platelets and fresh frozen plasma.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath participated in the programme.

Talking to reporters, BJP district president Satish Kumpala said the party will conduct social programmes till October 2. During the period, the Yuva Morcha will hold blood donation camps in all eight Assembly constituencies. There will be drives to clean streets and also for distribution of Ayushman Bharath health cards. The party has planned to plant five saplings in each polling booth during the period, he said.

Mr. Kumpala said the party will continue with ongoing membership drive during the Seva Saptaha.

On Tuesday, the BJP party workers provided some essential healthcare material for urban primary health centre in Padil. The party workers then distributed sweets to the healthcare staff in Padil. The party workers later took part in Bhajan programme at the Urva Marigudi temple.

In Udupi, members of BJP Udupi district Mahila Morcha visited State Home for Women and handed over essential articles. Udupi MLA Yashpal Suvarna handed over a washing machine to the home in memory of his mother. Later, the Mahila Morcha members distributed sweets to children at the anganwadi centre and to students of Government Higher Primary School, both in Moodusagri of Udupi taluk.