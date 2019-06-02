Seva Bharati asked to run endosulfan day-care centres till end of June

In light of the protest by endosulfan victims and their parents, District Health and Family Welfare Officer M. Ramakrishna Rao on Saturday asked Seva Bharati to continue its services at the day-care centres for endosulfan victims in Kokkada and Koila villages till the end of June.

Following a bidding process, the district administration issued orders asking Seon Ashram from Gandibagilu in Belthangady to run the two centres. It was also asked to run the four centres that the government will set up shortly. Seon Ashram was the lowest among five bidders.

Seva Bharati, a non-government organisation, ran the two centres from March 1, 2017 to May 31, 2019. It was among the five organisations that took part in the bidding process. A week ago a group of endosulfan victims and their parents submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Sasikanth Senthil S. to reconsider his decision and allow Seva Bharati to continue operation of the centres.

On Saturday, the victims and their parents carried out a snap protest at the Kokkada day-care centre.

Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, and Dr. Rao visited the centre and heard the victims. Dr. Rao then issued the order asking Seva Bharati to continue its services till the end of June.