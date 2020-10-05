‘Set up special task force to prevent smuggling, slaughtering of cows’

MANGALURU

05 October 2020 22:08 IST

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has demanded that the Police Department should constitute a special task force to prevent smuggling and slaughtering of cows in Dakshina Kannada.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, VHP zonal secretary Sharan Pumpwell said that stolen cows are being transported illegally to the slaughterhouse of the Mangaluru City Corporation at Kudroli in the city constantly. There are some illegal slaughterhouses in the district where cows are being slaughtered. The district administration has not taken the issue of illegal transportation and slaughtering of cows seriously.

Cows are even being illegally transported in expensive cars. The police in Konaje, Ullal, Kankanady, Kavoor, Moodbidri, Surathkal, Bajpe, Barke, Sullia, Belthangady, Vitla, Kukke Subrahmanya and Sampya stations have registered cases in this connection in the last one month. There is a mafia behind it and the police should bust this mafia by constituting a special task force.

He said that the Bajrang Dal will take to the streets for the protection of cows if the district administration did not prevent the illegal transportation of cows and its slaughtering.