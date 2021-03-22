‘Set up SIT to investigate Baliga murder case’

President of Indian Rationalists Association Narendra Nayak said here on Sunday that the government should constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the murder of RTI activist Vinayak Baliga here five years ago. Speaking at a public meeting outside the house of Baliga on his fifth death anniversary, Mr. Nayak said that the conspirators in the murder case have not been arrested. There is a need for a high level probe into the murder. If the government can set up a SIT to probe into the alleged sex CD scandal involving a BJP MLA, why can’t it set up a SIT to probe into the murder of its own party activist, he asked. Earlier, Deshapremi Sanghatanegala Okkoota took out a procession from Venkataramana Temple on Car Street to the house of the slain activist.

No power supply

There will be no power supply in some areas in the city and the outskirts on March 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The affected areas are Kudroli Mandi, Kandatpalli, Ganesh Bazaar, Basavanagudi, Mochikeri, Pakshikere, Mulki, Chitrapu and Kolakkadi.