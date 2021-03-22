‘Set up knowledge, research centre for coastal studies’

Dean of College of Fisheries Senthil Vel

22 March 2021 01:33 IST

MRPL desalination plant at Panambur almost ready

The coastal belt in the State immediately requires the establishment of a knowledge, capacity building, institutional development and research and development centre, Dean and Professor, College of Fisheries, A. Senthil Vel said here on Sunday.

Speaking on “Emerging opportunities in the coastal region of Karnataka, harnessing the potential” at the Karnataka Coastline Business Conclave 2021 organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FCCI), Prof. Vel said that such a centre is required for studies related to oceanography, coastal and marine conservation, climate change, sea level rise and salinity intrusion.

The centre can also take up studies related to disaster, waste and water management and Western Ghats conservation and management.

Other States

Prof. Vel said that the State is dependent on other institutions outside Karnataka for any information and data related to oceanography, climate change, sea level rise and salinity intrusion. Studies related to marine sector mattered the most in coastal development, he said and added that Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu have such centres.

Desalination plant

Managing Director of Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) M. Venkatesh said that the de-salination plant of the MRPL, work on which is on the verge of completion at Panambur, “will be commissioned to an extent of 20 % to 30 %” in another one month.

He said that but for the COVID-19 situation, the plant would have been fully commissioned by now.

Mr. Venkatesh said that the pandemic has hit the oil refinery sector globally. It might take at least another six months for the sector to recover fully. MRPL is not an exception.

“The company is witnessing huge financial loss. The situation is grim and needs urgent support and a policy decision from the government to sustain operations. It needs the intervention of both the State and Union governments,” the managing director said and added that the company is also taking up for Phase IV expansion.

Chairman of New Mangalore Port Trust Venkata Ramana Akkaraju said that Karnataka needed a cruise port with yacht, seaplane, helipad and other required facilities. It might require an investment of ₹3,500 crore. But if [it is] set up, it would give a boost to tourism activities.

Deputy General Manager, State Bank of India, Mangaluru, Rajesh Gupta, Vice-President (Operations), Delightful Gourmet Pvt. Ltd., Sajith T.S., and Joint Managing Director and CEO, JSW Infrastructure Ltd., Arun Maheshwari, spoke.