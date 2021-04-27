Set up check-posts on district borders, officials told

The Udupi district administration has geared up to enforce the decision on the 14-day partial lockdown intended to break the chain of transmission in the second wave of COVID-19 by setting up check-posts on the district borders to curb unnecessary movement of general public.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner G. Jagadeesha asked officials concerned to set up check-posts on roads on the district borders for this purpose and allow only those entering the district for medical emergencies and other valid reasons with passes after subjecting them to thermal screening.

He was chairing a meeting of officials in Udupi to implement COVID-19 guidelines in the district.

He said tha essentials could be bought by people between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. while shops should mark spaces to ensure social distancing. The Deputy Commissioner asked local bodies to suspend licence of shops and establishments if they were found to functioning beyond 10 a.m. till the end of the partial lockdown. Blood donation camps could be organised with proper permission and donors would be allowed to attend them.

Mr. Jagadeesha asked officials concerned to verify whether all private hospitals have reserved 75% of beds for COVID-19-affected patients and told them to open COVID-19 care centres in all taluks for those not having facilities for home isolation. People not following the guidelines, including wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing, would be penalised.

Meanwhile, he cautioned officials that they may have to face action under the Epidemic Diseases Act if they fail to enforce these guidelines.

People desirous of getting inoculated against the pandemic should visit their nearest health centres. They cannot wander around in the guise of needing vaccination, Mr. Jagadeesha said and added that proper arrangements should be made for people to keep social distancing at health centres.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat, Additional Deputy Commissioner B. Sadashiva Prabhu, Kundapur Assistant Commissioner Raju, Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary Kiran Padnekar, Chief Planning Officer Srinivas Rao and others were present.