Services of some trains extended

The Railways has extended the services of some trains in co-ordination with Southern Railway, Central Railway, Western Railway and Northern Railway.

Train No 12620 Mangaluru Central-Lokmanya Tilak (T) Matsyagandha Express, which runs daily and notified to run up to January 31, is extended until further advice.

Train No 02619 Lokmanya Tilak (T)-Mangaluru Central Matsyagandha Daily Express notified to run up to February 1 is extended until further advice.

Train No 22630 Tirunelveli-Dadar Express, which runs every Wednesday and notified to run up to January 26, is extended until further advice.

Train No 22629 Dadar-Tirunelveli Express, which runs every Thursday and notified to run up to January 27, is extended until further advice.

Train No 16338 Ernakulam-Okha Express, which runs every Friday and Wednesday and notified to run up to January 28, is extended until further advice.

Train No 16337 Okha-Ernakulam Express, which runs every Monday and Saturday and notified to run up to January 23, is extended until further advice.

Coaches augmented

Train Nos 12432/12431 Nizamuddin-Thiruvananthapuram Central-Nizamuddin Rajdhani (Tri-Weekly) Express will be permanently augmented with two AC 3-tier coaches with immediate effect.

With this addition, the number of AC three-tier coaches in the Rajdhani Express has been increased from nine to 11. The total number of coaches has been increased to 20 from 18.

The revised coach composition is five AC two-tier coaches, 11 AC three-tier coaches, one First Class AC coach, one Pantry Car and two generator cars coaches.