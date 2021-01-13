Services of Jabalpur-Coimbatore Special train further extended

The Railways has extended the periodicity of operation of Jabalpur Jn.-Coimbatore Jn.-Jabalpur Jn. Weekly Superfast Festival Special till March-end.

Train No 02198 Jabalpur Jn.-Coimbatore Jn. Weekly Superfast Festival Special will leave Jabalpur Jn. at 11 a.m. on Saturdays from January 16 to March 27 to reach Coimbatore Jn. at 2.50 a.m. on the third day, a release from Konkan Railway Corporation here said.

Train No 02197 Coimbatore Jn.-Jabalpur Jn. Weekly Superfast Festival Special will leave Coimbatore Jn. at 6 p.m. on Mondays from January 18 to March 29 to reach Jabalpur Jn. at 8 am on the third day.

The train will halt at Narsinghpur, Gadarwara, Pipariya, Itarsi Jn., Harda, Khandwa, Bhusaval Jn., Nasik Road, Panvel, Roha, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Kudal, Thivim, Madgaon, Karwar, Kumta, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapur, Udupi, Mulki, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Kanhangad, Payyanur, Kannur, Tellichhery, Vadakara, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn. and Palakkad stations. It would have 17 coaches, two tier AC-1, three tier AC-5, Sleeper-nine and SLR-two coaches.

The Jabalpur-Comibatore service will leave Karwar at 1.42 p.m., Kumta at 2.22 p.m., Byndoor at 3.22 p.m., Kundapur at 4.28 p.m., Udupi at 5.12 p.m. and Mulki at 5.52 p.m. The Coimbatore-Jabalpur service will leave Mulki at 3.02 a.m., Udupi at 3.30 a.m., Kundapur at 3.52 a.m., Byndoor at 4.22 a.m., Kumta at 5.06 a.m. and Karwar at 6.14 a.m.