Service to humanity is service to God, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje at the inauguration ceremony of the extension block of Sri Krishna Balanikethana at Kukkikatte on Saturday in Udupi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said the Udupi Pejawar Mutt was doing true service to God by serving needy children through the Sri Krishna Balanikethana in Udupi.

She was speaking after inaugurating the Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Sevadhama and the extension block of the balanikethana, run by the Sri Krishna Sevadhama Trust at Kukkikatte in Udupi.

The Minister said, “It is said that ‘nara seva’ (service to humanity) is ‘narayana seva’ (service to God) and what the mutt has been doing is true service to humanity”.

A Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka, Ms. Sitharaman had provided ₹20 lakh for the construction of the extension block from her MP Area Development Fund. She said when some associates of the seer mentioned about the balanikethana requirements, she agreed to provide funds. Public money was being utilised for a noble cause, she said.

The Minister said her family had a long association with the Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt and she continued to have the same. The late Vishwesha Tirtha of the Pejawar Mutt was a beacon of light to all those who professed the Hindu dharma and sacrificed his life for the service of humanity.

The balanikethana, Ms. Sitharaman said, was not just meant for destitute children, but also for those kids with parents who required support. She has contributed only a little bit to a large project which was being accomplished in bits. The presence of a temple for Subrahmanya augurs well in the institution as Subrahmanya had many things to offer to parents and society.

The Child Helpline in the institution too was a beautiful concept as the government wants the safety of every child in the country, she said.

Pejawar Mutt seer Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Development Shobha Karandlaje, MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, CMC president Sumithra Nayak, and others were present.