Serial thefts in Kumbashi; articles worth over ₹3 lakh stolen

July 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

Gold ornaments and cash, in all valued more than ₹3 lakh, were stolen from two houses in temple town Kumbashi of Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Saturday.

A gold pendent and cash, worth ₹1.34 lakh, were stolen from the house of Ramachandra Holla in Korawadi cross on Saturday afternoon.

In the complaint to Kundapur police, Mr. Holla said he had gone out of the house on work around noon and his wife had been to her relative’s house. When he returned home around 2.30 p.m., he saw clothes lying scattered in the bedroom. When he checked the cupboard, Mr. Holla found the gold pendent worth ₹84,000 and ₹50,000 cash missing. Thieves had broken the lock of the rear door, he said in the complaint.

Two gold chains worth ₹ 2.5 lakh were stolen from the house of Laxman Poojary, also in Korawadi, on Saturday.

In the complaint, Mr. Poojary said he had left the house on work around 8.30 a.m., while his wife and daughter had left the house to Brahmavar around 11.30 a.m. When they returned home at 8.30 p.m, the two gold chains kept in the cupboard in the bedroom had been stolen by thieves, who entered the house by breaking open the lock of the rear door, he said in the complaint.