HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Serial thefts in Kumbashi; articles worth over ₹3 lakh stolen

July 30, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Gold ornaments and cash, in all valued more than ₹3 lakh, were stolen from two houses in temple town Kumbashi of Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Saturday.

A gold pendent and cash, worth ₹1.34 lakh, were stolen from the house of Ramachandra Holla in Korawadi cross on Saturday afternoon.

In the complaint to Kundapur police, Mr. Holla said he had gone out of the house on work around noon and his wife had been to her relative’s house. When he returned home around 2.30 p.m., he saw clothes lying scattered in the bedroom. When he checked the cupboard, Mr. Holla found the gold pendent worth ₹84,000 and ₹50,000 cash missing. Thieves had broken the lock of the rear door, he said in the complaint.

Two gold chains worth ₹ 2.5 lakh were stolen from the house of Laxman Poojary, also in Korawadi, on Saturday.

In the complaint, Mr. Poojary said he had left the house on work around 8.30 a.m., while his wife and daughter had left the house to Brahmavar around 11.30 a.m. When they returned home at 8.30 p.m, the two gold chains kept in the cupboard in the bedroom had been stolen by thieves, who entered the house by breaking open the lock of the rear door, he said in the complaint.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.