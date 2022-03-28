Septuagenarian farmer receives Padma Shri

Septuagenarian farmer Amai Mahalinga Naika from Bantwal taluk in Dakshina Kannada was among those who received the Padma Shri from President Ramnath Kovind at a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Mr. Naika was conferred the award for his four-year-long single-handed effort in digging a 30-m-long seven tunnels to get water to his barren two-acre land.

Congratulating Mr. Naika, who hails from Amai in Kepu village of Bantwal taluk, Bantwal MLA and a progressive farmer U. Rajesh Naik said on Twitter that Mr. Naika was a modern Bhageeratha. His effort in getting water to his land is unmatched, Mr. Naik said.

In his congratulatory message on Twitter, Udupi MLA K. Raghupati Bhat said that it was an honour to see Mr. Naika receive the coveted award by sporting the Muttale headgear made out of an arecanut palm leaf, which signifies Tulunadu’s agriculture heritage.

Minister for Social Welfare and Backward Classes Kota Srinivas Poojary also posted his congratulatory message on Twitter.