September 19 is general holiday for Ganesha festival in DK, Udupi

September 16, 2023 10:50 pm | Updated 10:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

The general holiday for the Ganesha festival in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts will be September 19 and September 18 will be a working day.

The Deputy Commissioners and District Magistrates of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi, M.P. Mullai Muhilan and K. Vidyakumari, issued orders to this effect on Saturday.

Earlier, the government had authorised the Deputy Commissioners to take a decision locally on changing the general holiday for the festival from Monday to Tuesday.

In their orders, the Deputy Commissioners said that there is demand from people to change the holiday as the festival is widely celebrated in the two districts on Tuesday.

Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada Dinesh Gundu Rao had instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada to take necessary action to change the holiday after K. Prathap Simha Nayak, MLC, requested the Minister to do the needful to change the holiday as people celebrated the festival in the district on Tuesday.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath and Vishwa Hindu Parshad (VHP) had also demanded to change the general holiday to Tuesday.