Separate awareness sessions on amendments to Motor Vehicles Act to be held at traffic police stations

Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain on Monday said separate awareness sessions on recent amendments to the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act and Rules will shorty be held at the four city traffic police stations.

Speaking at an awareness programme on the recent amendments to the MV Act and Rules organised by the city police, in association with the District Legal Services Authority and the Mangaluru Advocates Association at the School of Social Work-Roshni Nilaya here, Mr. Jain said awareness on the recent amendments will help improve the service delivery of the traffic police.

“We will shortly hold small sessions at the four traffic police stations where resource persons will interact with traffic police personnel,” he said.

Mr. Jain asked Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar and Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geetha D. Kulkarni to hold the sessions at the earliest.

Earlier, senior advocate K.S.N. Adiga, said the fifth amendment to the MV Act and Rules came into affect on April 1, 2022.

Significant among the amendments include direction to insurance companies to designate within 10 days of the receipt of information about the accident an officer for settlement of claims related to the incident.

Within 30 days, the officer has to make offer of settlement to the claimants before the Claims Tribunal.

Among other amendments include increase in compensation to ₹2 lakh and to ₹50,000 in case of death and grievous injury respectively in a hit-and-run accident.

It also mandates cashless treatment of accident victim within the first golden hour after the accident. The claimants of compensation are now entitled for compensation of ₹5 lakh in case of death and ₹2.5 lakh in case of grievous injury in an accident and they need not prove fault of driver, Mr. Adiga said.

Senior civil judge and member-secretary of District Legal Services Authority, B.G. Shobha, also spoke. Mr. Kumar, Ms. Kulkarni and President of School of Social Work’s Institute of Social Service Veena Sequeira, were present.

