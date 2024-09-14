Senior Yakshagana performer Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna to receive Parthi Subba Award

Karnataka Yakshagana Academy has chosen senior Yakshagana performer and ‘guru’ (teacher) Bannanje Sanjeeva Suvarna of Udupi for Parthi Subba Award 2023.

The award carries purse money of ₹1 lakh, a citation, a certificate, a peta and a shawl.

The academy has selected senior artists Polya Lakshminarayana Shetty (Mumbai), Dinesh Ammannaya (Belthangady), M. Jabbar Samo (Puttur), Chennappa Gowda Sajipa (Bantwal) and A.R. Narayanappa (Bengaluru) for its Honorary Award 2023. It carries purse money of ₹50,000, a citation and a certificate.

It has announced the Yaksha Siri Award, which carries purse money of ₹25,000, for 2023 to 10 artists. They are Raghunatha Shetty Bayar (Kasaragod), Diwakaradasa Kavalakatte (Bantwal), Subraya Patali Sampaje (Sullia), Narady Bhojaraja Shetty (Kundapura), Sadananda Prabhu (Byndoor), Holemage Nagappa Marakala (Byndoor), Shiralagi Thimmappa Hegde (Siddapura-Uttara Kannada), Babu Kulal Halladi (Kundapura), Shivaiah (Tumakuru) and Jeeyappa (Kolara).

The academy has selected senior ‘Bhagavatha’ Gopalakrishna Shankar Bhat Jogimane for its Karki Hiriya Paramaiah Hasyagara Endowment Award, which also carries ₹25,000, for 2023.

The book awards for 2022 was announced to Vidwan Ganapathi Bhat (Udupi) and B.N. Manorama (Bengaluru) and for 2023 to Satish G. Naika (Uttara Kannada) and H. Sujayeendra Hande (Udupi). It carries purse money of ₹25,000 each.

The president of the academy Talluru Shivarama Shetty announced the awards in Udupi on Saturday, September 14.

All awards will be presented at Kudmul Ranga Rao Town Hall in Mangaluru in the second or third week of this November.

He said that except for the book award, artists for other awards were selected at the all-member meeting of the academy held in Bengaluru on June 29, 2024. The books for the award were selected at the standing committee meeting of the academy held on August 29.

The academy had instituted its prestigious Parthi Subba Award when late Kumble Sundar Rao was its president. The first award had been conferred to senior artiste and composer of Yakshagana prasangas Hosthota Manjunatha Bhagawathar for 2009.

Parthi Subba from Kumble, Kasaragod district (Kerala) is considered the father of Yakshagana as it is said that he composed Yakshagana prasangas for the first time. He is said to have lived in the 18th century.