Senior Yakshagana artist Muroor Vishnu Bhat passes away

October 08, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Senior Yakshagana artiste Muroor Vishnu Bhat who was known for donning “stree vesha” (roles of women) passed away at Siddapura in Uttara Kannada on Sunday. He was 65 and is survived by is wife and a son.

Bhat was active in ‘Badadu Thittu’ school of Yakshagana theatre for about four decades. He had performed in Gundubala, Amruteshwari, Hire Mahalineshwara, Sirsi, Perdoor, Mandarthi, Saligrama Yakshagana melas (touring troupes). Bhat was known for infusing life to the roles of Seetha, Daakshayini, Ambe, Chandramathi and Damayanthi during his performance. He had his own fan following.

Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga had presented him its Yakshagana Award. He had also received Chittani Ramachandra Hegde Yakshagana Award.

President of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and its secretary Murali Kadekar have condoled the death of Bhat.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT