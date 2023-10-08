HamberMenu
Senior Yakshagana artist Muroor Vishnu Bhat passes away

October 08, 2023 10:47 pm | Updated 10:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Muroor Vishnu Bhat 

Muroor Vishnu Bhat  | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Senior Yakshagana artiste Muroor Vishnu Bhat who was known for donning “stree vesha” (roles of women) passed away at Siddapura in Uttara Kannada on Sunday. He was 65 and is survived by is wife and a son.

Bhat was active in ‘Badadu Thittu’ school of Yakshagana theatre for about four decades. He had performed in Gundubala, Amruteshwari, Hire Mahalineshwara, Sirsi, Perdoor, Mandarthi, Saligrama Yakshagana melas (touring troupes). Bhat was known for infusing life to the roles of Seetha, Daakshayini, Ambe, Chandramathi and Damayanthi during his performance. He had his own fan following.

Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga had presented him its Yakshagana Award. He had also received Chittani Ramachandra Hegde Yakshagana Award.

President of Udupi Yakshagana Kalaranga M. Gangadhar Rao and its secretary Murali Kadekar have condoled the death of Bhat.

