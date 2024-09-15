Senior writer Manorama Bhat passes away

Senior Kannada writer M. Manorama Bhat passed away at 2.05 p.m. in Mangaluru on Sunday, September 15.

She was 92 and is survived by two sons. Her last rites will be performed on Wednesday afternoon.

Ms. Bhat was the wife of late Muliya Mahabala Bhat, a scholar of Yakshagana and a lawyer. She was the daughter-in-law of well known writer late Muliya Thimmappaiah who was a scholar of coastal Karnataka.

She was the president of Mangaluru Taluk Sahitya Sammelana and was a former president of Karavali Lekhakiyara and Vachakiyara Sangha, Mangaluru.

Ms. Bhat had written books ‘Swayamvara’, a collection of stories, ‘Hennigeke Ee Shikshe’, a critical analysis, and radio dramas Bali, Hosahadi, Aayke and Nirdhara.

Books – Dakshina Kannada Jilleya Modala Lekhakiyaru’ and Life and Achievement of Cartoonist Ramakrishna – are her edited works.

R. Narasimha Murthy, a retired Professor of Kannada, said that she was a staunch advocate of women’s rights and a multi-talented writer. She was also a theatre artist and a director. She acted in some Doordarshan serials.

She took up the rights of women in her meetings with seers of various mutts and asserted the rights of women.

