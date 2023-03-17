ADVERTISEMENT

Senior technician Suhasini from Carriage and Wagon Depot honoured with Outstanding Woman Award

March 17, 2023 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Menu Lahoti, President, Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation presented the Outstanding Woman Award to Suhasini P.P., Senior Technician at Carriage and Wagon Depot, Mangaluru Central, during the Women’s Day Award programme on Friday, March 17, at the National Rail Museum, New Delhi. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

P.P. Suhasini, Senior Technician of Carriage and Wagon Depot, Mangaluru Central in Southern Railway’s Palakkad Division was honoured as Outstanding Woman by Railway Women’s Welfare Central Organisation (RWWCO), New Delhi.

Menu Lahoti, president of the organisation, presented the award to Ms. Suhasini at the Women’s Day Award programme held at National Rail Museum, New Delhi, on Friday, said an official release.

The senior technician was instrumental in leading and directing the gang in replacement of Coil springs LHB coaches of Train No.12686 Mangaluru Central – Chennai Central Superfast Express, Train No.22851 Santragachi – Mangaluru Central Vivek Weekly Express and Train No.12789 Kacheguda – Mangaluru Central Weekly Express.

Ms. Suhasini leads the ‘Pink Batch’- all-women team, which carries out the maintenance of four rakes of Ernad Express. The gang was formed to instill confidence and inspiration among women employees. There was no case of brake binding, other end/enroute detachments in the rake maintained by the Pink Batch reported so far.

Eom

