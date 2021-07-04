Senior priest John Fernandes passes away

Mangaluru

04 July 2021 01:01 IST

He was attached to Mangaluru diocese

John Fernandes, former professor and head of Chair in Christianity at Mangalore University, passed away here on Saturday following a brief illness. He was 85.

A senior priest of the Diocese of Mangalore, Fr. Fernandes was born in Udyavara, Udupi, in 1936 and was ordained as a priest for the diocese on March 30, 1963.

After his ordination, he served the diocese as assistant parish priest at Bejai and Rosario Cathedral and co-pastor at Urwa Parish. He served as the parish priest of Hosabettu (Moodbidri), Katapady, and Belman.

He did his doctoral studies at Innsbruck and Trier, Germany. After his retirement at the age of 75, he was residing at the Senior Priests’ Home, Jeppu, in Mangaluru. Fr. John was known as a person of inter-religious dialogue. He was able to have dialogue with leaders of other faiths.

His funeral rites will be conducted on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Vamanjoor church cemetery.