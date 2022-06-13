Senior politician A.G. Kodgi passes away at 92

After the last rites at his house, the body will be kept for public viewing at the Gokul Cashew Factory premises in Amasebailu till 2.30 p.m. today

Senior politician and former Chairperson of 3rd State Finance Commission A.G. Kodgi (92), passed away at a private hospital in Udupi on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

After the last rites at his house, the body will be kept for public viewing at the Gokul Cashew Factory premises in Amasebailu till 2.30 p.m. today

Senior politician and Chairperson of 3 rd State Finance Commission Amasebailu Gopalakrishna Kodgi (A.G. Kodgi) passed away at a private hospital in Udupi on Monday. He was 92.

Mr. Kodgi was admitted to the private hospital after he tested positive for Dengue. He also had age-related illness. He was under ventilator support for couple of days.

He has left behind wife Sunanda, four sons including A. Kiran Kumar Kodgi, the Vice President of State Food Corporation, and A. Kishore Kumar Kodgi, President of Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative Ltd., and a daughter.

Son of freedom fighter Krishnaraya Kodgi, A.G. Kodgi was widely known for his work in improving finances for panchayats as a Chairman of 3rd Finance Commission in 2006 and as Chairman of Task Force for Implementation of 3 rd Finance Commission recommendation. As President of Amasebailu Charitable Trust, he was instrumental in making his home Amasebailu village, a solar powered village. Through the Trust, he took up many development and welfare projects in Amasebailu and others parts of Udupi district .

Popular as Bheeshma of Karnataka politics, the senior Kodgi was among the persons who worked towards building Bharatiya Janata Party in coastal Karnataka. He left Congress and joined BJP in 1993. He served as the President of the district unit of BJP and also was the Vice President of the State BJP unit. He was also in the BJP national executive committee. He was legislator of Byndoor Assembly Constituency between 1972 and 1983.

A progressive farmer, Mr. Kodgi was active in cooperative sector. He was the president of Mangaluru APMC and of the Shankar Narayana CA Bank. Mr. Kodgi served as Director of Karnataka Bank between 1982-1990.

The last rites of A.G. Kodgi will be done at his house in Amasebailu on Tuesday. His body will be kept for public viewing at the Gokul Cashew Factory premises in Amasebailu till 2.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Leaders, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje, Shivamogga MP B.Y. Raghavendra, Ministers S. Angara and Kota Srinivas Poojary and others said the state has lost a noble politician who was committed to development of his village and the state. Peetadhipati of Srikshetra Dharmastala D. Veerendra Heggade has also condoled his death.