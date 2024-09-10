Senior national championship: Karnataka swimmers dominate on day one

Swimmers from the host State Karnataka dominated in the nine final events held on the first day of the four-day 77th Senior National Aquatic Championship, which is under way in the new international swimming pool complex in Yemmekere in Mangaluru on Tuesday.

Hashika Ramachandra from Karnataka created a new meet record in women’s 400 m freestyle with a time of 4:24.70, beating the record of Richa Mishra (4:25.76), which was set in Ranchi in 2011. Aneesh S. Gowda topped in the men’s 400 m freestyle with time of 3:56.59. Thanya Shadakshari topped in women’s 200 m breaststroke with time 2:40.54, while Akash Mani topped in men 100 m backstroke with time of 56.15 seconds.

The Karnataka men’s team comprising of Aneesh S. Gowda, Dharshan S., Kartikeyan Nair, and Dhakshan S. topped in the men 4X200 m freestyle relay with time of 7:42.90. The women’s team comprising of Shirin, Shalini R. Dixit, Naisha, and Hashika Ramachandra topped in women 4x200m freestyle relay with time 8:54.85.

Danush Suresh of Taminnadu topped in men’s 200 m breaststroke with time 2:18.85, while Bengal’s Soubrity Mondal topped in women’s 100 m backstroke with time 1:05.51. Tamilnadu’s B. Benedicton Rohit topped in men 50 m butterfly with time 24.22 second and Bihar’s Mahi Swetraj topped in women 50 m butterfly with time 28.33 seconds.

Swimmers from 22 States are participating in 42 swimming events of the senior national championship. This championship is the second national event being held at the swimming complex since its inauguration in November 2023.

Swimmers from across the country arrived at the complex by 7 a.m. on Tuesday, along with their coaches and parents. The athletes warmed up for more than an hour in the pool, amidst brief spells of rain, before commencement of heats. Eight swimmers each qualified for finals in eight individual events, while eight teams qualified for the final of the 4x200 freestyle relay.

Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal, and Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan were among the dignitaries who participated in the inaugural ceremony of the championship.

