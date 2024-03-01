ADVERTISEMENT

Senior journalist Manohar Prasad passes away in Mangaluru

March 01, 2024 11:17 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - MANGALURU

He served in Udayavani (Kannada daily) for over three decades

The Hindu Bureau

Veteran journalist Manohar Prasad passed away in Mangaluru on March 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL AARANGEMENT

Senior journalist Manohar Prasad, 65, who served in Udayavani (Kannada daily) for over three decades, passed away in a hospital in Mangaluru on March 1.

A native of Karvalu village of Karkala taluk in Udupi district, Mr. Prasad started his career in journalism with “Navabharata” Kannada newspaper. He then joined Udayavani as a reporter in Mangaluru. He served in Udayavani for 36 years, including as the Chief of Bureau in Mangaluru. He retired as Assistant Editor of the paper.

Known for being a rich resource about developments related to Mangaluru and coastal Karnataka, Mr. Prasad keenly followed cricket and wrote extensively on sportspersons from the coastal region. His was a much sought-after compere for State and national level events in the region. He is credited with training many young journalists. The State Government conferred on him the Rajyotsava award in recognition of his services in journalism.

