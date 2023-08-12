Senior history professor Udaya Barkur passes away

August 12, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - MANGALURU

Udaya Barkur, 59, Professor and Chairman of History Department of Mangalore University, passed away here on Friday. He leaves behind his wife and two daughters.

Mr. Barkur, who was with the university since 1989, was known for giving a dispassionate view on history and fluently writing and explaining historical events.

Among the books on history authored by him are Inventing History, Discovering the Past: Historiography of Tulu Culture and History, Vasahathushahi Ithihasa Charitreya Vastava: Hyderali Tippu Ithihasakathana, and Colonialism and Nationalism in Modern Asia.

Among his areas of research included early medieval Indian history with special reference to medieval Karnataka.

Among the research work done under Mr. Barkur’s guidance included Rural protest in South Kanara with special reference to Amara Sullya Revolt of Prabhakar Neermarga.

He received the ‘Best Teacher’s’ award in 2017 from the Mangalore University. He served as Director of Student Welfare of the University from 2015 t0 2020. Mr. Barkur was member of Indian History Congress, South Indian Congress, and Karnataka History Congress.