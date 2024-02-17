Senior Education Dept. official to probe St. Gerosa school incident, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

February 17, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday, February 17, said the government has asked a senior officer with the school education and Literacy Department to conduct a probe into the allegations made by the parents of a student of St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School, Jeppu about derogatory comments by a teacher on Lord Sri Ram and Hinduism.

Akash Shankar, an IAS officer and Additional Commissioner of the department at Kalaburagi Division, would conduct the probe, Mr. Rao told reporters here. He termed the incident as unfortunate and said the officer would submit the report to the government soon.

Responding to the FIR registered against the two Mangaluru MLAs related to their protests against the remarks, Mr. Rao said the FIR could not be withdrawn just because the BJP was demanding for it. He accused the MLAs and their associates of attempt to divide society on communal grounds against the principles of the Constitution. Bringing students on the streets and raising slogans was not a good practice, he added.

Mr. Rao said the truth is often swept under the rug amid mass hysteria while such incidents were used to gain political mileage.

The parent of a student had on Saturday, February 10, accused teacher Sr. Prabha of making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Hinduism while teaching a lesson in Class 7. This was followed by a protest by D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Hindutva organisations and parents on Monday near the school premises.

The school management had on Monday late evening announced suspending Sr. Prabha pending probe by the education department. Later, the management said the suspension was made under duress (by Mr. Kamath) and denied Sr. Prabha making any such remarks.

