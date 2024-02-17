GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Senior Education Dept. official to probe St. Gerosa school incident, says Dinesh Gundu Rao

The Minister terms the incident as unfortunate and says the officer would submit the report to the government soon

February 17, 2024 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Saturday, February 17, said the government has asked a senior officer with the school education and Literacy Department to conduct a probe into the allegations made by the parents of a student of St. Gerosa English Higher Primary School, Jeppu about derogatory comments by a teacher on Lord Sri Ram and Hinduism.

Akash Shankar, an IAS officer and Additional Commissioner of the department at Kalaburagi Division, would conduct the probe, Mr. Rao told reporters here. He termed the incident as unfortunate and said the officer would submit the report to the government soon.

Responding to the FIR registered against the two Mangaluru MLAs related to their protests against the remarks, Mr. Rao said the FIR could not be withdrawn just because the BJP was demanding for it. He accused the MLAs and their associates of attempt to divide society on communal grounds against the principles of the Constitution. Bringing students on the streets and raising slogans was not a good practice, he added.

Mr. Rao said the truth is often swept under the rug amid mass hysteria while such incidents were used to gain political mileage.

The parent of a student had on Saturday, February 10, accused teacher Sr. Prabha of making derogatory remarks against Lord Ram and Hinduism while teaching a lesson in Class 7. This was followed by a protest by D. Vedavyasa Kamath, MLA, Hindutva organisations and parents on Monday near the school premises.

The school management had on Monday late evening announced suspending Sr. Prabha pending probe by the education department. Later, the management said the suspension was made under duress (by Mr. Kamath) and denied Sr. Prabha making any such remarks.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.