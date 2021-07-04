Senior city doctor Manorama Rao dead

Senior gynaecologist and obstetrician of the city H.T. Manorama Rao passed away here on Saturday. She was 89.

Born on February 9, 1932 in Hejamady, she was married at the age of 15. She lost her husband after one-and-a-half years of the marriage.

Later, she did her MBBS at Stanley Medical College, Chennai, and completed her MD and DGO in Visakhapatnam.

She began her medical service in the 1960s at Kasturba Medical College in the city and served there for over three decades. She also headed the Department of Gynaecology and Obstetrics in KMC for about two decades.Dr. Rao established Jayashree Nursing Home in the city in 1974. She practised till the age of 88.

She was the recipient of Rajyotsava Award of 2018. The Indian Medical Association had conferred her its lifetime achievement award. She had also bagged the best teacher award from the KMC president of Dakshina Kannada Sahitya Parishat Pradeep Kumar Kalkura has condoled her death.