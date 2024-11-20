 />
Senior cardiologist S.G. Sarvotham Prabhu passes away

Published - November 20, 2024 06:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
S.G. Sarvotham Prabhu

S.G. Sarvotham Prabhu | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

S.G. Sarvotham Prabhu, retired professor and head of the Department of Cardiology, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, passed away in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

He was 84 and is survived by his daughters, Suman Prabhu and doctor Sowmini P. Kamath, and sons-in-laws, doctors Ravindra Prabhu and Padmanabh Kamath, and five grandchildren.

One of the earliest to be trained in cardiology from CMC Vellore in 1970, Dr. Prabhu was instrumental in establishing the Department of Cardiology and the DM Cardiology programme at KMC Manipal. In recognition to his pioneering contributions, he was honoured with the Karnataka Governor’s Award in the 1980s.

A revered teacher and mentor, he earned the title of a “teacher of teachers,” shaping the careers of numerous cardiologists who carry forward his legacy.

