Senior BJP leaders will guide the new face in Council election: Capt. Chowta

Published - October 02, 2024 07:59 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Ruling out any factionalism in the BJP, Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State general secretary Capt. Brijesh Chowta said on Wednesday that the candidature of Kishor Kumar Puttur for byelections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency was finalised in a democratic way.

“When the party announces a candidate, other aspirants will work towards victory of the official candidate.” Capt. Chowta said Mr. Puttur has come through the ranks in RSS, Bajrang Dal, and BJP and has fair knowledge about working of panchayats. Party seniors, including Udupi MP Kota Srinivas Poojary, will guide Mr. Puttur.

DK Local Authorities constituency is a twin seat constituency. The byelection is following Mr. Poojary getting elected as the MP. Mr. Poojary from Udupi district had won from the BJP in the 2021 elections, while Manjunath Bhandary from Dakshina Kannada district had won from the Congress.

Among the aspirants for candidature included former MP Nalin Kumar Kateel. former Minister Pramod Madhwaraj from Udupi, who joined BJP recently, and Dakshina Kannada district BJP president Satish Kumpala. The 45-year-old Mr. Kumar from Puttur, an active member of RSS and belonging to backward Bhandari community, was chosen as the candidate

Mr. Kumar will go in a procession, along with Mr. Poojary and Capt. Chowta, MLAs and other BJP office-bearers, on Thursday in Mangaluru and file nomination papers.

