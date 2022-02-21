‘Send proposal to set up truck terminal in Raichur’

Chairman of D. Devaraj Urs Truck Terminals Limited D.S. Veeraiah has instructed officials of Department of Agricultural Marketing to submit a proposal to establish a truck terminal in Raichur.

He was chairing a meeting in Raichur on Sunday.

Mr. Veeraiah said that there is a long-pending demand from the people that a truck terminal should be established in the district. Therefore, officials should purchase the required land at a minimum price and send a proposal to the State Government to establish the truck terminal.

“Earlier, a proposal was sent identifying land and quoting a price. But, that land will not be available at the same price now. However, officials should purchase land for the project. If they send a proposal, I will take up the matter and finalise it at the earliest,” Mr. Veeraiah said.

He inspected the APMC Yard in Raichur. Member of Legislative Assembly Shivaraj Patil and others were present.