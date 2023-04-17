ADVERTISEMENT

Send details of stolen mobile to Mangaluru City police on WhatsApp

April 17, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Mangaluru City police have started Google chat bot service wherein people can provide information about their stolen or lost mobile phone for police to trace it

The Hindu Bureau

Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood launched the new chat bot service of the Mangaluru City police, that makes it easy for people to report about their stolen/lost mobile phones, on Sunday, April 16. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

To make it easy for people to file complaints on their stolen or lost mobile phones, the city police have started Google chat bot service wherein people can provide information about their stolen or lost mobile phone for police to trace it.

People have to send “Hi” through WhatsApp to the number 8277949183 of the city police. Then a form is sent by the city police. Details namely the name, mobile number, IMEI number, where the mobile number was lost/stolen and the concerned police station has to be filled out and sent.

“Our personnel at the backend will enter these details on CEIR (Central Equipment Indentity Register) portal and initiate the process of tracing the mobile phone,” Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain told reporters on Monday, April 17.

Mr. Jain said though the CEIR portal has been in existence for the last few weeks, there are good number of people who are finding it hard to report about their stolen/lost mobile phone on the portal. “Moreover ceir.gov.in is compatible for desktop rather than mobile phone, which is widely used by people. Hence we started this new chat bot service,” Mr. Jain said.

Of the 757 request for action posted on ceir.gov.in related Mangaluru city so far, Mr. Jain said the city police have traced 120 mobile phones and returned it to the concerned owners. “With the new chat bot service, we expect more people to report about their lost mobile phone,” he said. People can also report about the mobile phone they have lost in earlier years. “It is important that the victim mentions the IMEI number of his/her stolen mobile phone,” he said.

This new service was launched by Director General and Inspector General of Police Praveen Sood on Sunday, April 16, night.

