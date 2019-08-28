Seminar on ‘women in Mahabharata’ today

The Department of Philosophy, MAHE, will organise seminars on “Hierarchy and Deification of Women in Mahabharata-Tatparyanirṇaya and The Problem of Evil in Hindu Myth” by Anusha S. Rao of Canada at the Manipal Centre for European Studies, here on Wednesday.

A press release here on Tuesday said that the public talk, which begins at 4 p.m., will examine the characterisation of prominent female characters of the two epics in Sri Madhwacharya’s Mahabharata-Tatparyanirnaya. There will be an interactive session on the problem of evil, at 10 a.m.

Ms. Rao is a research scholar in the Department for the Study of Religion at the University of Toronto. She works on Hinduism, especially focussing on Dvaita Vedanta and its commentaries on the Mahabharata. Her research examines the intersections of religion and narrative, particularly in the genres of hagiography and epic poetry in early modern South India.

These seminars are ongoing activities of the Manipal Mahabharata Lecture Series organised as part of MAHE Mahabharata Digital Concordance Research Project available at www.maha- bharata.manipal.edu, the release said.