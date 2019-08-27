Seminar on wildlife journalism on Friday

The MGM College, in association with the Department of Forests and the Nirmiti Kendra, would be organising a State-level seminar on Wildlife Journalism at the Nutana Ravindra Mantapa here on August 30.

Addressing presspersons here on Monday, M.G. Vijay, principal of the college, said that well-known wildlife photographers, Krupakar and Senani, would be the resource persons for the seminar.

The first session of the seminar would on “Wildlife Journalism and Protection of Forests” at 10.30 a.m. This would be followed by screening of a documentary, “Walking with wolf”, at 12.10 p.m.

There would be an interaction with Krupakar and Senani in the afternoon session at 2 p.m. In the evening session, there would be a panel discussion with experts on environmental issues in the coastal districts. The seminar would conclude with a short play, “Panchavati”, he said.

Exhibition

Dr. Vijay said that “Spectrum – colours of nature and life”, a five-day photography exhibition of the works of photo-grapher Raghavendra Kodangala, would be inaugurated at Geeth-anjali Hall of MGM College on August 28. As many as 45 photographs focussing on wildlife, landscape and travel would be displayed at the exhibition, he said.

Manjunath Borgalgudde, Head, Department of Journalism, MGM College, Vineeth Rao, Head, Gandhian Study Centre, MGM College, were among those present.