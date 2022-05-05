Seminar on creating sustainable entrepreneurship

The Mangalore University Commerce Teachers’ Association (MUCTA) will conduct seminar on ‘National Education Policy (NEP): Creating Innovative Ecosystem for Sustainable Entrepreneurship’ on May 7 and 8 at the Loyola Hall of the St. Aloysius PU College. It will also hold 13th State-level convention of Federation of Teachers’ Councils of Commerce and Management in Karnataka.

Talking to reporters, Louis Manoj Ambrose, secretary, MUCTA, said the seminar will deliberate on issues related to employment and employability of the young graduates, which is the main focus of the NEP.

Mr. Ambrose said resource persons who will be speaking include K. Narayanan, Director of Global Training and Strategic Alliances of Zoho Corporation, whose Zoho app is being widely used in colleges for teaching Accountancy subject. Among the other speakers include Senior Manager of Franklin Templeton Leo Amal, Proprietor of Lia Tours and Travels Eulalia D’Souza, Community Manager of K-Tech Innovation Hub Mohammed Arslaan Kola and Chief Executive Officer of Technical Career Education Pvt. Ltd. Johnson Tellis.

Chairman of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry K. Ullas Kamath will be the chief guest. Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P.S. Yadapadithaya will be the key note speaker. Vice Chancellor of Rani Chennamma University M. Ramachandra Gowda will also participate, said Association President Prashwanatha Ajri.