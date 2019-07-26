Selfie craze hasn’t waned despite mishaps at tourist spots

Though monsoon arrived a bit late, nature was fast in reacting with the hills and mountains in the Western Ghats acquiring a refreshing look thereby attracting many tourists.

Notwithstanding fatalities caused by overenthusiastic nature lovers and youngsters while clicking pictures, particularly selfies, people continue to throw safety issues to the winds when they come across scenic spots during the monsoon.

Charmadi Ghat, which connects Dakshina Kannada and Chikkamagaluru districts and a crucial link between the coastal region and the hinterland, is one such attractive place. Hundreds of temporary waterfalls emerge from the top of the hillocks and descend on the shoulder-drains of the ghat road attracting passers-by. Visibility too drops to the lowest during the monsoon on this stretch.

Scaling rocks

A youth from Neriya village in Belthangady taluk downhill Charmadi Ghat miraculously survived a fall from a height of 150 ft on June 30. The youth is said to have scaled the rocks upon which the seasonal waterfalls was cascading. While trying to take a selfie, he lost balance and rolled down and escaped with minor injuries.

Though similar incidents get reported from different parts of the State, the craze for taking selfies and pictures appears not to have waned.

On Tuesday, a group of tourists, which was returning from Dharmasthala to its native place, was making similar attempts to climb one of the rock beds of a temporary waterfalls. It was at this time that police personnel from the jurisdictional Banakal Police Station intervened and cautioned the tourists to get back.

Traffic blocks

Charmadi Ghat, on its top stretch, often gets blocked during the weekends with hundreds of cars remaining parked on the road flanks while the occupants get busy savouring the beauty of nature.

The Chikkamagaluru district police intensified patrolling this monsoon during the weekends to discourage travellers from indulging in any misadventure, the police constable on duty there told The Hindu on Tuesday.