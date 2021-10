Selected for Rajyotsava award

Mangaluru

31 October 2021 00:59 IST

Kambala jockey Ravikumar Aladangadi, Yakshagana artist Jayanand Sampaje, and writer Parvati G. Aital are among those who have been selected for the Rajyotsava award of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts this year. The award will be conferred on November 1.

52-year-old Aladangadi has been running in Kambala events for over three decades. Among his several feats, in 2006 he ran 57 rounds on a single day and secured four medals.

The Dakshina Kannada district administration will confer awards to 58 persons. It includes chartered accountant S.S. Nayak, athletics coach Dinesh Kunder, saxophone player P.K. Damodar, nagaswara player Shivaram Sherigar, talamaddale player Padmanabha Shettigar, singer Puttur Panduranga Nayak, writer P. Ramakrishna Shastry, family physician Gopalakrishna Bhat Sankabittilu, doctor Shashikanth Tiwari, artist Devikiran Ganeshpura, the Health India Foundation, the White Doves, and Sanatana Natyalaya.

Udupi administration will present the award to Ms. Aital and 34 other persons. It includes sportsperson Gangadhar G. Kadekar, Divyang artist Ganesh Panjimaru, doctors Parampalli Chandrashekar Sudhakar and Shashikiran Umakanth, artist Akshata Devadiga, artistes B. Rama Tailor, Vandana Rai, Sujit Kotian, Hariprasad Nandalike and K. Tilakraj, social activist Mohammed Farooq, and the South Canara Photographers’ Association.