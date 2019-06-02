‘Select career based on aptitude and interest’

Experts at The Hindu EDGE Career Counselling – 2019 here on Saturday advised students to select a career based on their aptitude and interest, without succumbing to the parental and peer pressure. The 16th edition of the event was organised at Geetha S.M. Shetty Hall, Sri Ramakrishna College, Bunts Hostel.

Vasanth Shetty, general secretary, Buntara Yane Nadavara Mathr Sangha, released a career handbook ‘thenext.step’ on the occasion. It was distributed to students for free.

Speaking on this year’s Common Entrance Test (CET) counselling process Sacheth Suvarna, Chief Nodal Officer, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA), said that the KEA will open 28 helpline centres across the State.

The centre in Mangaluru will be at Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management at Adyar. The document verification round will begin from June 6.

Explaining the various stages of admission to professional courses through the KEA, he asked the students to produce the final printout of the CET online application form during the beginning of the document verification round. Many students forget to bring it, he said. Speaking on engineering, Surfraz Hasim J., Director (Academics) of P.A. College of Engineering, said that chemical engineering, civil engineering, electrical and electronics engineering, computer science and engineering, electronics and communication cngineering, and mechanical engineering were the six largest branches. The remaining were its offshoots, he said, adding that now there were about 40 engineering streams. He said that a student pursuing engineering should be strong in mathematics and science and should have high analytical skills.

Siddarth M. Shetty, orthopaedic surgeon and additional professor, K.S. Hegde Medical Academy, Mangaluru, said that there were 30,455 MBBS seats in State-managed medical colleges and 36,165 MBBS seats in private medical colleges in the country. In Karnataka, 18 government-managed medical institutes had 2,600 seats and 39 private medical institutes had 6,200 seats. He explained about allied medical branches, emerging medical disciplines.

Ameen-e-Mudassar, founder and CEO of Career Information and Guidance Movement for All, Bengaluru, explained about the other general courses.

Chethan Nayak K., chairman, Mangaluru chapter of The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, spoke on the company secretary course and the demand for company secretaries.

