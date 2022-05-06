Seize banned plastic material, health inspectors told

Mangaluru City Corporation has directed its health inspectors to seize one-time-use plastic material and impose fine on vendors selling them, according to corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar.

In case of violation, vendors will be imposed fine which will vary from ₹500 to ₹10,000. In addition, they will be booked under Section 19 of the 1986 Environmental (Conservation) Act. Also, their trade licence will be cancelled, he said in a release here on Thursday.

The Commissioner said that as per notification No. FEW 17 IPC 2012, Bengaluru, issued by the Ministry of Forest, Environment and Wildlife on March 11, 2016 and as per the order of the National Green Tribunal, the corporation has issued a ban on one-time-use plastic products.

However, it has been brought to the notice of the corporation that the orders are being violated by commercial vendors.

He said that the corporation will also conduct a clearance drive against unauthorised fast food vendors from Saturday on the basis of complaints received from multiple sources. “Vendors are hereby informed to vacate immediately or face due consequences,” Mr. Sridhar said.